Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shopify from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shopify from $545.00 to $332.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $440.37.

Shares of SHOP traded up $25.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $383.46. 1,941,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -345.46 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $190.38 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 402.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 223,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

