Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SGLB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.29. 141,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. Sigma Labs has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

