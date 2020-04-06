Silent Notary Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16,179.00 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $113,417.67 and $16,179.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, DEx.top, DDEX, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

