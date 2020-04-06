Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SFNC. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Simmons First National from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Simmons First National stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

