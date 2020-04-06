SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SDC. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 10,572,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,541,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 8,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $19,985,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $1,851,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $319,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.