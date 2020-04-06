SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDC. UBS Group cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of SDC traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. 10,572,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,541,327. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -3.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,480,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 499.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after buying an additional 1,690,362 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,985,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,220,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 974,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.