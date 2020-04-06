Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SOGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sogou from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sogou from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.13.

NYSE SOGO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. 12,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,292. Sogou has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.79 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sogou will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sogou by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,216 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sogou by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,253,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 545,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at $4,484,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Sogou by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

