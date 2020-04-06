Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $156.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $10.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.15. 1,164,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.35. Solaredge Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $143.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $2,928,661.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,809,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,909,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,886 shares of company stock worth $12,670,277. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

