SpaceChain (SPC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $153,377.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $776,619.45 and approximately $153,377.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, Bittrex and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Coinnest, CoinEgg, EXX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

