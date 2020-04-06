Sphere (SPHR) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a total market cap of $546,623.78 and $79.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030530 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000438 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00067776 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,907.65 or 1.00958840 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000895 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00072228 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001528 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

