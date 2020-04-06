Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Deutsche Bank

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPLK. Mizuho upped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.36.

SPLK traded up $14.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,674. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day moving average of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $549,600.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,385,176.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $399,600.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,575,792.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,193 shares of company stock valued at $11,310,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 7.1% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Splunk by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

