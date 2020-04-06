Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Nomura

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) had its price target decreased by Nomura from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MITO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stealth BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.08.

MITO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 44,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,365. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

