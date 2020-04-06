Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Raised to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Stealth BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of MITO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. 49,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,451. The company has a market cap of $43.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

