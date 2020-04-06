Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Raised to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Stealth BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.08.

NASDAQ MITO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 49,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

