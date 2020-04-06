Stephens Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $82.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price cut by Stephens from $115.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. 120,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,200. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

