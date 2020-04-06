Stephens Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $82.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price cut by Stephens from $115.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.61.
Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. 120,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,200. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.
In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
