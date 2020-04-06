Stifel Nicolaus Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $220.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from to in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.84.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $10.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343,277. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

