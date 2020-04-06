Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INN. Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $390.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 388,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,270,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,696,000 after acquiring an additional 153,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $18,272,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,197,000.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

