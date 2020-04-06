Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.25.

SU stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,287,998. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,909,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754,349 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,189,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,056,434,000 after buying an additional 217,729 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,894,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $750,420,000 after acquiring an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,991,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $722,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,523 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

