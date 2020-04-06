Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Sunrun from to in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of RUN traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,425. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 17,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $140,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,546 shares of company stock valued at $11,519,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

