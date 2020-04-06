Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of TARO traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.05. 21,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.76. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.