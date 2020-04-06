Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DNB Markets cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE TNK traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $560.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

