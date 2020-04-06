Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.20.

Get Teradata alerts:

NYSE TDC traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $21.92. 284,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,127. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 734.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 467.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 1,300.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 984.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.