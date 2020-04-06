TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,576. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.46. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.