TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 27,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,576. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

