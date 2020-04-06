TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. 815,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 146.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 96,449 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 53.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

See Also: Google Finance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.