TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Shares of TGTX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.95. 815,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,016. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 163,769 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.