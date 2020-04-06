TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of TGTX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.95. 815,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,016. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 163,769 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

