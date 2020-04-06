The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RUBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE:RUBI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.86. 3,786,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,909. The Rubicon Project has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $259,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,184,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,269.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $255,534.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,217 shares of company stock worth $1,095,812. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

