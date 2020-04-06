TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000736 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Sistemkoin. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $847,870.85 and $944,245.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030555 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000430 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067035 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.69 or 1.00700754 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00072954 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000895 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001529 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,040,129 coins and its circulating supply is 16,834,903 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

