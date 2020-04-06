Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks restated an average rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.18.

TOL stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. 427,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,417. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,872.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 93,614 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,869,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

