TransferCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. TransferCoin has a market cap of $21,525.86 and $66.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016554 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.