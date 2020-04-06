Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSN. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.15.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.38. 105,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.05. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

