UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at SunTrust Banks

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for UDR’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

UDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $3.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.13. 137,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,749. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in UDR by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.