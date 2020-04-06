Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.43.
Shares of Vale stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. Vale has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $14.19.
About Vale
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.
