Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. Vale has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Vale by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vale by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vale by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

