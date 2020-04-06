ValuEngine Downgrades Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) to Sell

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:GTX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.44.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

