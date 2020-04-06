ValuEngine Downgrades Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to Sell

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GECC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 100,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.70. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 27.91% and a positive return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GECC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 9.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.