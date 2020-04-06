ValuEngine Downgrades GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Sell

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSKY. Citigroup downgraded GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of GSKY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,309. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $557.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

