ValuEngine Downgrades GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Sell

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSKY. Citigroup downgraded GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Shares of GSKY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,309. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $557.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
