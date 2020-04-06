ValuEngine Downgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Strong Sell

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invesco from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Invesco stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. 8,811,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,408. Invesco has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Invesco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

