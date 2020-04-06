ValuEngine Downgrades Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) to Hold

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

KWR stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $114.00. 170,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,523. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after buying an additional 28,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $23,374,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $16,452,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

