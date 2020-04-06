ValuEngine Downgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,932. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $817.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

