ValuEngine Downgrades Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TALO. Stephens decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Talos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Shares of TALO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,198. The stock has a market cap of $324.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.