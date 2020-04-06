ValuEngine Downgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Terex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.82.

NYSE TEX traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,408. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. Terex has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Terex will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 909,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,462,571.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty bought 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,712.48. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,679 shares of company stock worth $1,002,318. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,907 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 476.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 39.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

