ValuEngine Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.42.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.11. 14,898,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,719,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.80. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.