ValuEngine Lowers Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CURO. Stephens lowered shares of Curo Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of Curo Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,441. Curo Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $182.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 271.21%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curo Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roger W. Dean acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,452.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock worth $26,966,580. Insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curo Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Curo Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 223,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Curo Group by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

