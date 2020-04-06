ValuEngine Lowers Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Discover Financial Services from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.53. 6,202,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

