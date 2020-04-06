ValuEngine Lowers Harsco (NYSE:HSC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Harsco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,948. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. Harsco has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $501.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.47.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,183. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Insiders purchased a total of 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after buying an additional 345,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,926,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,518,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $996,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

