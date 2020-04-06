ValuEngine Lowers HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HFC. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.47.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.38. 1,987,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,619. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.59.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

