ValuEngine Lowers K12 (NYSE:LRN) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of K12 stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,988. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $838.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.02. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. K12’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that K12 will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of K12 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of K12 by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of K12 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of K12 by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

