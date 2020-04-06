ValuEngine Lowers PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of PGTI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,343. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $421.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,225 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

