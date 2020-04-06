ValuEngine Lowers PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
PGTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.
Shares of PGTI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,343. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $421.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.48.
In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,225 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
