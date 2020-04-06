ValuEngine Lowers Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus restated a focus list rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raymond James from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $6.68 on Thursday, hitting $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,232. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,624.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,263 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after acquiring an additional 163,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,687,000 after acquiring an additional 67,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,029,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

