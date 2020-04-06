ValuEngine Lowers Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.10.

RC stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 540,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.12%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

In other Ready Capital news, President Jack J. Ross bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 98,060 shares in the company, valued at $967,852.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 434,419 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 234,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after buying an additional 138,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

